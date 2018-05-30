English
 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face, Mishti To Return!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face, Mishti To Return!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued with the latest twist. As the viewers are aware, Kartik and Naira join the same college.

    In the latest episode, we saw as to how Naira befriends Tanvi, her classmate. One of their classmates, Kunal asks them to bunk the class, while Naira protests. This irritates Kunal, who asks Naira to tone down on her attitude.

    Naira Ragged!

    Kartik will be invited to the college to give a guest lecture as a trustee. He is hesitant, but Manish and Suvarna convince him to do it. Meanwhile, in the college, Naira is ragged by seniors, and they ask her to propose Mr Goenka.

    Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face!

    She will be shocked to hear the name, but goes to the staff room. As she walks into the staff room, Kartik walks out as it was getting late for his lecture. She goes back to the class, but Kartik refuses to let her in as she was late. Naira will be shocked to hear Kartik's voice.

    KaIra To Separate Ways Again

    In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira finally come face to face. Their past memories flash in front of them. Both of them get emotional. Yet again, they decide to separate ways!

    Naira Doesn’t Want To Go Back To The College

    Kartik heads back to Udaipur, while Naira returns home upset. She will be seen angry at herself. She doesn't want to go back to the college and shreds her ID card into pieces.

    Naitik Confused

    Seeing her in this state, Naitik gets confused! Naira will not even tell her father about having come face to face with Kartik, as she doesn't want her father to get worried.

    Kartik Misses Flight

    Meanwhile, Kartik is distraught. He is at the airport and in tears after seeing Naira. He sleeps off at the airport and misses his flight. After he wakes up, he tries to book tickets but gets to know that there are no flights available.

    Kriti’s Plan

    Apparently, this will be Kriti's plan. She would have asked the official at the ticket counter to lie to Kartik. She, along with Manish, are trying to reunite Kartik and Naira.

    Mishti To Return

    On the other hand, the makers are also planning to bring Mishti back on the show. According to a report, the makers are looking for an actor, who can pull off Mishti's character.

    Ishqbaaz's Shrenu Parikh Shares A Horrific Incident; Reveals She Was Molested At The Age 6

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue