 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face, Mishti To Return!

Related Articles
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Reveals How His Character & Look Change Post Leap
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Enters Top 5 Slot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drops Down!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Naira Gets Ragged At College, A New Hero Comes To Her Rescue!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik-Naira Join Same College; Shubham’s Letter To Prove Naira Innocent
- Shivangi Joshi’s Birthday Party: Was Hina Khan Invited? Why Was Shweta Tiwari’s Husband Missing?
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Naira Will Be A Changed Person; Two New Actors Join The Show!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Two Years Leap, Fresh Talent Will Be Added To The Cast!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Had A Blast On Her Birthday With Mohsin Khan & Team
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bounce Back To The Third Spot!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Revamp! Naira Aka Shivangi Joshi Says There Will Be More Drama!
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take A Leap & Undergo Revamp, Kartik & Naira To Part Ways!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Retains Top Slot, Jennifer-Harshad’s Bepannaah Is Back At 10th Spot!
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued with the latest twist. As the viewers are aware, Kartik and Naira join the same college.
In the latest episode, we saw as to how Naira befriends Tanvi, her classmate. One of their classmates, Kunal asks them to bunk the class, while Naira protests. This irritates Kunal, who asks Naira to tone down on her attitude.
Naira Ragged!
Kartik will be invited to the college to give a guest lecture as a trustee. He is hesitant, but Manish and Suvarna convince him to do it. Meanwhile, in the college, Naira is ragged by seniors, and they ask her to propose Mr Goenka.
Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face!
She will be shocked to hear the name, but goes to the staff room. As she walks into the staff room, Kartik walks out as it was getting late for his lecture. She goes back to the class, but Kartik refuses to let her in as she was late. Naira will be shocked to hear Kartik's voice.
KaIra To Separate Ways Again
In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira finally come face to face. Their past memories flash in front of them. Both of them get emotional. Yet again, they decide to separate ways!
Naira Doesn’t Want To Go Back To The College
Kartik heads back to Udaipur, while Naira returns home upset. She will be seen angry at herself. She doesn't want to go back to the college and shreds her ID card into pieces.
Naitik Confused
Seeing her in this state, Naitik gets confused! Naira will not even tell her father about having come face to face with Kartik, as she doesn't want her father to get worried.
Kartik Misses Flight
Meanwhile, Kartik is distraught. He is at the airport and in tears after seeing Naira. He sleeps off at the airport and misses his flight. After he wakes up, he tries to book tickets but gets to know that there are no flights available.
Kriti’s Plan
Apparently, this will be Kriti's plan. She would have asked the official at the ticket counter to lie to Kartik. She, along with Manish, are trying to reunite Kartik and Naira.
Mishti To Return
On the other hand, the makers are also planning to bring Mishti back on the show. According to a report, the makers are looking for an actor, who can pull off Mishti's character.
Ishqbaaz's Shrenu Parikh Shares A Horrific Incident; Reveals She Was Molested At The Age 6
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.