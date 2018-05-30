 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face, Mishti To Return!

Naira Ragged!

Kartik will be invited to the college to give a guest lecture as a trustee. He is hesitant, but Manish and Suvarna convince him to do it. Meanwhile, in the college, Naira is ragged by seniors, and they ask her to propose Mr Goenka.

Kartik & Naira Finally Come Face To Face!

She will be shocked to hear the name, but goes to the staff room. As she walks into the staff room, Kartik walks out as it was getting late for his lecture. She goes back to the class, but Kartik refuses to let her in as she was late. Naira will be shocked to hear Kartik's voice.

KaIra To Separate Ways Again

In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira finally come face to face. Their past memories flash in front of them. Both of them get emotional. Yet again, they decide to separate ways!

Naira Doesn’t Want To Go Back To The College

Kartik heads back to Udaipur, while Naira returns home upset. She will be seen angry at herself. She doesn't want to go back to the college and shreds her ID card into pieces.

Naitik Confused

Seeing her in this state, Naitik gets confused! Naira will not even tell her father about having come face to face with Kartik, as she doesn't want her father to get worried.

Kartik Misses Flight

Meanwhile, Kartik is distraught. He is at the airport and in tears after seeing Naira. He sleeps off at the airport and misses his flight. After he wakes up, he tries to book tickets but gets to know that there are no flights available.

Kriti’s Plan

Apparently, this will be Kriti's plan. She would have asked the official at the ticket counter to lie to Kartik. She, along with Manish, are trying to reunite Kartik and Naira.

Mishti To Return

On the other hand, the makers are also planning to bring Mishti back on the show. According to a report, the makers are looking for an actor, who can pull off Mishti's character.