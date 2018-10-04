 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik-Naira To Get Married In Hospital; Show To Take A Leap?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top three shows on television. The unexpected twists in Kartik and Naira's love story have been keeping the viewers glued to the show. Recently, Naira's medical condition (blood clot in the brain) had shocked the viewers. Naira had refused to marry Kartik, because of her illness, which disappointed the fans! But then, the makers introduced another twist, as Naira realised her mistake and Kartik and his family got to know of her illness. Also, Suwarna's misunderstanding got clarified (as she had blamed Naira for Shubham's death).

But, Naira's blood clot in the brain has becomes a hurdle in KaIra's love story! Now, that both the families are with Naira, they decide to get her operated and bring her home healthy soon!

YRKKH Latest Update: Kartik & Naira To Get Married In The Hospital Naira is scared that she will forget Kartik after the surgery (a possibility), so she refuses to get operated. But Kartik convinces her. Meanwhile, Naira proposes Kartik, who decides to marry her before her surgery. Kartik Turns A Doctor Kartik and the entire family fear about Naira's surgery! They fear that Naira would forget them (memory loss). Even Naira is upset and scared about the same! To make Naira happy, Kartik turns doctor. The couple share a few emotional and romantic moments. The Hospital Is Decorated With Lights For Kartik and Naira's wedding, the hospital is all decked up with lights. Mohsin (Kartik) shared a picture of the hospital decoration on his Instagram story recently. The Show To Take A 6-Month Leap! Apparently, Naira's surgery will be a success and the couple will go for their second honeymoon. There are also reports that the show will be taking a six-month leap. Post the leap, the track will focus on Naksh and Keerti.

But according to Tellychakkar report, the production team has confirmed that there is no leap happening!

Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode's Fiance Manish BLASTS Shivashish For His p**sycat Comment!