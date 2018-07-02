 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Kartik To Commit Suicide!

Naira Hides About Her Prosthetic Leg

At the hospital, Naira tries to hide her prosthetic leg. The doctor insists on taking an X-Ray but Naira refuses. She even tells the doctor to not tell anything to Kartik!

Kartik Finds Out About Naira’s Prosthetic Leg

According to the latest spoiler, Kartik finds out about Naira's prosthetic leg. He gets to know that two years ago (post Shubham's death), Naira had met with an accident and lost her leg.

Kartik To Commit Suicide!

Kartik gets to know that Naira won't be able to able to fulfil her dreams or dance again, because of him and his family! He will be seen cursing himself for not being with her when she needed him the most. Apparently he thinks of committing suicide!

Suwarna Plans Kartik’s Remarriage!

Another spoiler suggests that Suwarna gets to know about Kartik's growing closeness to Naira. She and Dadi plan to get Kartik remarried!