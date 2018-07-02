English
 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Kartik To Commit Suicide!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Shocking! Kartik To Commit Suicide!

    The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers glued to the show with Kartik and Naira's track. The viewers are eager to know as to how the makers are planning to reunite the couple. In the latest episode, we saw as to how Kunal forces Naira to dance in the auditorium. She recalls about her injury and asks him to stop the music. She tells Kunal and Tanvi about her injury and how she can never dance again.

    Naira runs as she sees Kartik. But she sprains her ankle. Kartik lifts her and gets her to the hospital.

    Naira Hides About Her Prosthetic Leg

    At the hospital, Naira tries to hide her prosthetic leg. The doctor insists on taking an X-Ray but Naira refuses. She even tells the doctor to not tell anything to Kartik!

    Kartik Finds Out About Naira’s Prosthetic Leg

    According to the latest spoiler, Kartik finds out about Naira's prosthetic leg. He gets to know that two years ago (post Shubham's death), Naira had met with an accident and lost her leg.

    Kartik To Commit Suicide!

    Kartik gets to know that Naira won't be able to able to fulfil her dreams or dance again, because of him and his family! He will be seen cursing himself for not being with her when she needed him the most. Apparently he thinks of committing suicide!

    Suwarna Plans Kartik’s Remarriage!

    Another spoiler suggests that Suwarna gets to know about Kartik's growing closeness to Naira. She and Dadi plan to get Kartik remarried!

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 18:10 [IST]
