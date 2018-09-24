 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Major Twist! Kartik To Get Married Again; Naira Shattered!

Naira Takes Suwarna’s Help

Naira reveals to Suwarna that she would be losing memory and doesn't want Kartik to know all about these issues, as he may not take it in the right way. She wants him to live happily and wants him to move on in his life. She asks Suwarna to get him married!

Kartik Overhears Suwarna & Naira’s Conversation

Kartik watches Naira and Suwarna talking, but he overhears only that part of their conversation wherein Naira is telling Suwarna, she needs to stay away from Kartik. On hearing this, he is heartbroken and annoyed with Naira's behaviour and decides to confront Naira.

Kartik & Aashi’s Wedding; Naira Shattered

Kartik decides to move on in his life, as Naira has suggested. Apparently, Kartik and Aashi's wedding gets fixed and he invites Naira for his wedding. Although Naira is happy, she is shattered to know that her love is not hers anymore! Naira's family, who is in the temple, will be shocked with the news as well!

Will Suwarna Tell Kartik About Naira’s Illness?

Now that Suwarna's wish of Kartik marrying Aashi is getting fulfilled, she takes a U-turn! Apparently, Suwarna realises Kartik and Naira's true love and decides to tell Kartik about Naira's illness.