 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Major Twist! Kartik To Get Married Again; Naira Shattered!

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers glued to the show. Currently, the show is focussing on Naira and Kartik's reunion and Naira's illness. As revealed in the previous episode, Naira has a clot in her brain. The doctor reveals to her that she might suffer from memory loss in the coming days. Because of her illness, Naira takes a major step and decides not to marry Kartik! On the other hand, Kartik is shattered with Naira's decision and reveals the same to Suwarna.
Naira tries to tell Suwarna as to why she refused to marry Kartik. But Suwarna initially refuses to listen, as she feels Naira has hurt her son! Later, when Naira tells the reason, she will be shocked! Read on to know what's in store in the upcoming episode!
Naira Takes Suwarna’s Help
Naira reveals to Suwarna that she would be losing memory and doesn't want Kartik to know all about these issues, as he may not take it in the right way. She wants him to live happily and wants him to move on in his life. She asks Suwarna to get him married!
Kartik Overhears Suwarna & Naira’s Conversation
Kartik watches Naira and Suwarna talking, but he overhears only that part of their conversation wherein Naira is telling Suwarna, she needs to stay away from Kartik. On hearing this, he is heartbroken and annoyed with Naira's behaviour and decides to confront Naira.
Kartik & Aashi’s Wedding; Naira Shattered
Kartik decides to move on in his life, as Naira has suggested. Apparently, Kartik and Aashi's wedding gets fixed and he invites Naira for his wedding. Although Naira is happy, she is shattered to know that her love is not hers anymore! Naira's family, who is in the temple, will be shocked with the news as well!
Will Suwarna Tell Kartik About Naira’s Illness?
Now that Suwarna's wish of Kartik marrying Aashi is getting fulfilled, she takes a U-turn! Apparently, Suwarna realises Kartik and Naira's true love and decides to tell Kartik about Naira's illness.
Will Kartik get to know about Naira's illness? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
