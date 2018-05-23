 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Naira Gets Ragged At College, A New Hero Comes To Her Rescue!

Related Articles
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers hooked to the show with the latest twist. The show recently took a two-year leap.
Post leap, Kartik and Naira have parted ways, reason being Shubham's death. Kartik and his mother, Suvarna holds Naira responsible for Shubham's death, as she didn't reveal to them about his drug addiction.
Kriti Disappointed As Kartik Doesn’t Listen To Her
In the latest episode, we saw that although Kriti tried her best to make Kartik understand that he should sort out things with Naira, he doesn't listen and signs the legal documents (may be divorce papers).
Suvarna Manages Home & Office
On the other hand, Suvarna, who was so supportive of Naira, turn against her after Shubham's death. Apparently, it will be her who instigates Kartik against Naira. Both home and office are managed by Suvarna.
Suvarna Is New Villain In Naira & Kartik’s Lives!
It has to be recalled that Luv and Kush had stopped the servants throwing away Naira's gift and gave it to Suvarna. But Suvarna gave the gift back to the servants and asked them to throw it off! It won't be wrong if we say that she has become the new villain in Kartik and Naira's lives!
Naira Signs The Documents
Naira is shocked to see Kartik's signatures on the papers and signs them too. She also decides to move on in her life. She joins Imperial College to continue her studies.
Kartik & Naira Join Same College
Kartik too, is sent to Mumbai, by his father for a project. Both Naira and Kartik join the same college! Kartik joins for a project, while Naira enters the college as a student! At the college, Naira makes a new friend!
Naira Gets Ragged
According to the latest spoiler, Naira gets ragged at the college. Although she gives back to the students, she gets bullied on the very first day of her college! It is then new hero, Ankit Raizada enters the scene!
Ankit Raizada Turns Naira’s Saviour
He turns Naira's saviour. Apparently, his character will fall in love with Naira, adding more drama to the show. Kartik, who is in the same college, will get jealous seeing another guy with Naira.
KaIra’s Nok-Jhok
The viewers will get to watch Kartik and Naira's nok-jhok! It will be interesting to watch as to how the duo gets back together!
Dadi In New Avatar!
It has to be recalled that Dadi is not seen in Goenka house. Apparently, she would have left the Goenka home after Naira's exit and does not want to return. It is being said that in the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch Dadi's ‘modern' avatar!
