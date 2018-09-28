English
 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: You Will Be SHOCKED To Know Who Reunites Kartik & Naira!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: You Will Be SHOCKED To Know Who Reunites Kartik & Naira!

By
    The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were upset with Kartik and Naira's separation because of Naira's illness. But, the show is known for unexpected twists. Looks like the makers heard the fans' appeal and decided to reunite the couple finally! Apparently, Kartik and Aashi's wedding will be planned to make Naira realise her love for Kartik. Well, we must say that the plan worked, as Naira realises her mistake and decides to reunite with Kartik. Wondering who is behind the plan?

    Well, you will be shocked to know about the mastermind behind the plan. Here's how Kartik and Naira reunite.

    Manish & Dadi Want To Stop The Wedding

    In the upcoming episode, Manish wants Kartik to stop getting married to Aashi, as he feels Kartik is taking this decision emotionally. While Dadi agrees with him, Suwarna asks them not to stop the wedding, as he has already taken the decision.

    Kartik Gets Ready For The Wedding

    Kartik hears them, and is adamant on his stand. He gets ready for the wedding, although he is not interested in getting married. On the other hand, Naira is also emotional, but gets ready to attend the wedding, as she had challenged him.

    Suwarna Asks Naira To Think About Her Decision Again!

    The Singhanias stop Naira from going to the wedding, but she is adamant on her stand. Naira, along with Singhanias, arrives at the venue, Kartik is surprised and hurt on seeing Naira. Suwarna asks Naira to think over her decision again.

    Naira Realises Her Mistake

    As the wedding starts, Naira recalls her wedding and gets teary-eyed. She runs out, as she can't see Kartik's wedding. She recalls her wedding and the vows. Naira realises her mistake and rushes to the mantap to stop the wedding.

    Naira Falls Unconscious

    Naira gets disappointed as Kartik would have already filled sindoor on Aashi's forehead! In that shock, Naira falls unconscious. She gets admitted to the hospital and asks her family whether Kartik got marired to Aashi! It is then that Kartik enters and tells her the truth.

    Kartik & Suwarna’s Plan

    Kartik reveals to Naira that he isn't married to Aashi. Apparently, Aashi gets married to her boyfriend and it will be Suwarna and Kartik's plan. Kartik reveals as to how he made Suwarna realise that Naira was not responsible for Shubham's death. It is after that he and Suwarna plan to make Naira realise her mistake.

