Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Re-entry & New Alliance To Bring Kartik & Naira Closer!

    The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers engaged with Kartik and Naira's reunion track! As the viewers are aware, Suwarna meets with an accident after seeing Kartik and Naira together. She blames Naira for separating her from Kartik and family. Kartik tells Suwarna that he met Naira only once and there was nothing between them. Naira overhears their conversation and is hurt. On the other hand, Dadi blames Naira for Suwarna's accident, Naitik gets upset with the same.

    In the latest episode, we saw that Naira is heartbroken and tells Kriti that the differences between them could never be resolved and they (Kartik and Naira) better stay away! Naira also signs divorce papers which makes Naitik angry. Kartik also angrily signs the divorce paper.

    Kartik Leaves To Udaipur

    In the recent promo, we saw as to how Kartik and Naira are given one last chance to resolve issues and reunite. According to the latest spoiler, Kartik will move to Udaipur with his family. This leaves Naira heartbroken. She cries her heart out as Kartik leaves. On the other hand, Kartik tries to forget Naira, but he is lost in his own thoughts.

    Naira Shattered

    To keep himself busy and not to go back to drinking, he starts working hard! He pretends to be happy when he is with his family. Suwarna realises that Kartik isn't happy and confronts him. Kartik chooses not to talk about the same. On the other hand, Naira too, is shattered and Naitik tries to cheer her up, but to no avail.

    Nidhi Uttam To Re-enter

    There are also reports that a re-entry of one of the major character will bring Kartik and Naira together! Apparently, Nidhi Uttam, who plays the role of Nandini will return to the show.

    Major Twists With Nidhi’s Entry

    It is being said that her entry will bring about major changes on the show. Regarding her entry, Nidhi was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It's happy to be back. Major twists await with my track in the show."

    New Alliance To Bring Kartik & Naira Closer!

    The show will witness yet another alliance in the form Nandini's son and Akhilesh's daughter. It is being said that Kartik and Naira reunite as they feel their differences might affect Mansi and Nandini's son's relationship/marriage.

    Vaishnavi Rao Replaced By Shreya Sharma

    The audiences will witness another major change on the show! It has to be recalled that Mansi's role was portrayed by Vaishnavi Rao. According to the entertainment portal's report, Vaishnavi has been replaced by Shreya Sharma. (Mansi is the same girl who was responsible for Akshara's death).

    Reason For Vaishnavi’s Replacement

    According to the entertainment portal's report, the reason for replacement is that the makers wanted to give the character a ‘bigger storyline and wanted to someone to fit the part better'.

