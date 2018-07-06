 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Suwarna Meets With An Accident; Kartik & Naira To Get Divorced!

YRKKH Latest Update: Naira & Kartik Reunite For Naksh & Kriti!

For their brother (Naksh) and sister (Kriti), Naira and Kartik come together. On seeing Naira after a long time, Luv and Kush hug her. Naira gets ready for the party, while Kartik is surprised seeing her and wishes to compliment her.

Kriti & Naksh’s Wedding Anniversary

Naira makes Kriti and Naksh play fun games. Even Kriti makes Naira and Kartik play games. The Goenka and Singhania family members are happy on seeing everyone together.

Kartik Asks Manish To Inform Suwarna About Naira

Meanwhile, Manish tries to call Suwarna but she doesn't pick the call. Kartik tells Manish to inform Suvarna about Naira before she gets to know from someone else. Naira overhears their conversation and gets upset.

YRKKH: Spoiler: Kartik & Naira To Part Ways For Ever!

According to the latest spoiler, Kartik and Naira will get divorced! It so happens that during Kriti and Naksh's anniversary celebrations, Suwarna meets with an accident!

Suwarna Shocked To See Kartik & Naira Together

Apparently, Suwarna will be shocked seeing Kartik and Naira together. She feels extremely bad as no one told about them to her! She feels her son Kartik is betraying her (as he too, didn't say anything about Naira) and she will meet with an accident. Soon, she will be rushed to the hospital.

Suwarna Asks Kartik To Divorce Naira!

In the hospital, Suwarna expresses her displeasure about seeing Naira with Kartik. She hands over the divorce papers to Kartik and asks him to end all the ties with her.