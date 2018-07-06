 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Suwarna Meets With An Accident; Kartik & Naira To Get Divorced!

Related Articles
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are keeping the viewers glued to the show with the latest track. Currently, the focus is on Kartik and Naira's reunion. As the viewers are aware, Kartik and Naira have parted ways post Shubham's death. While Kriti and Manish want Kartik and Naira to reunite, Suwarna wants Kartik to forget Naira and move on in his life. She feels that Naira is responsible for her son Shubham's death. In the recent episode, she visits Shirdi to pray for her son's good life.
On the other hand, Kartik and Naira are busy with Kriti and Naksh's wedding anniversary preparations. They look after the decorations.
YRKKH Latest Update: Naira & Kartik Reunite For Naksh & Kriti!
For their brother (Naksh) and sister (Kriti), Naira and Kartik come together. On seeing Naira after a long time, Luv and Kush hug her. Naira gets ready for the party, while Kartik is surprised seeing her and wishes to compliment her.
Kriti & Naksh’s Wedding Anniversary
Naira makes Kriti and Naksh play fun games. Even Kriti makes Naira and Kartik play games. The Goenka and Singhania family members are happy on seeing everyone together.
Kartik Asks Manish To Inform Suwarna About Naira
Meanwhile, Manish tries to call Suwarna but she doesn't pick the call. Kartik tells Manish to inform Suvarna about Naira before she gets to know from someone else. Naira overhears their conversation and gets upset.
YRKKH: Spoiler: Kartik & Naira To Part Ways For Ever!
According to the latest spoiler, Kartik and Naira will get divorced! It so happens that during Kriti and Naksh's anniversary celebrations, Suwarna meets with an accident!
Suwarna Shocked To See Kartik & Naira Together
Apparently, Suwarna will be shocked seeing Kartik and Naira together. She feels extremely bad as no one told about them to her! She feels her son Kartik is betraying her (as he too, didn't say anything about Naira) and she will meet with an accident. Soon, she will be rushed to the hospital.
Suwarna Asks Kartik To Divorce Naira!
In the hospital, Suwarna expresses her displeasure about seeing Naira with Kartik. She hands over the divorce papers to Kartik and asks him to end all the ties with her.
