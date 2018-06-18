 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tanvi’s MMS Gets Leaked; Kartik, Naira & Dadi Join Hands To Help Her!

Tanvi’s MMS Leak

According to the latest spoiler, Naira's friend, Tanvi's MMS gets leaked and goes viral in the college. This obviously worries Tanvi! She will be devastated as her modesty would become a topic of discussion in the entire college.

Kartik Wants To Take Strict Action Against The Culprit

As soon as Kartik gets to know about the MMS, he gets furious. He tells Dadi and the principal that they should find the culprit, who made the MMS as soon as possible and take strict action against the person.

Kartik Is Concerned About Tanvi

While the principal and others think about college's reputation, Kartik is concerned about Tanvi. He decides to deal with the sensitive situation carefully so that both Tanvi and the college reputation do not get harmed.

Tanvi Heads To Commit Suicide

It is also being said that Tanvi heads to commit suicide, but Naira enters at the right moment and saves her. She even promises Tanvi that she will give justice to her.

Naira, Dadi & Kartik Come Together To Help Tanvi

Naira approaches Dadi and Kartik, who make sure that justice is prevailed. Dadi also asks Naira and Tanvi not to approach the police as their college reputation will be spoiled.