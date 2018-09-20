 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: You Will Be SHOCKED To Know Why Naira Didn’t Turn Up For Wedding

YRKKH Spoiler: Naira Hurts Kartik!

As Naira doesn't reach the temple, Kartik goes in search of her to her house. When he finds her enjoying music and having food, he gets angry at her and lashes out! But we assume that Naira lies and hurts Kartik saying she is not interested in marrying him! Read to know the upcoming twists on the show!

Suwarna Suffers A Panic Attack!

According to the spoiler, Suwarna suffers a panic attack, as she feels that she might lose Kartik just like Shubham. Suwarna gets admitted to the same hospital, where Naira was getting treated.

Surekha & Akhilesh Tell About Suwarna’s Health To Naira!

As we saw in the previous episode, Naira gets a call from the hospital regarding Suwarna's health! As Naira reaches the hospital, Surekha and Akhilesh tell her about Suvarna's health issue!

Naira To Sacrifice Her Love For The Family’s Peace

Naira understands that Suwarna hasn't accepted her yet and it is because of that her she suffered a panic attack! Naira decides to sacrifice her love and happiness for the sake of the family's peace!

Not Suwarna, But Surekha & Akhilesh To Stop Naira’s Wedding?

Well, there are also reports that suggest that it is not Suwarna, but Surekha and Akhilesh, who stop Naira from going to the temple. Apparently, the duo is miffed with Manish because of a project that belonged to Akhilesh but was given to Kartik!

Kartik To Settle Abroad!

It is also being said that Kartik might not get to know the real reason and to forget his past, he will settle abroad! Well, it has to be seen as to when Kartik and Naira will reunite, and will Kartik ever get to know the real reason on why Naira didn't turn up to the wedding!