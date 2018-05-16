 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take A Leap & Undergo Revamp, Kartik & Naira To Part Ways!

Related Articles
The viewers will witness major changes on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show will be taking a leap and the audiences will witness major changes after Shubham's death!
Currently on the show, Naira has arranged for Kartik's birthday surprise. She confronts Shubham about his addiction. She wants to inform the family members about Shubham's drug addiction, but he begs her not to do so.
Shubham Promises To Come Out Clean About His Addiction
Shubham promises that he would come clean about his addiction in front of everyone, but asks for some time. He tells Naira that he wants to confess about his addiction to his family himself and apologise to them. Unfortunately, he fails to overcome the addiction.
Shubham Dies of Drug Overdose!
He doesn't want anyone from his family to know about it as he feels that they might get hurt. While the Goenkas will be celebrating Kartik's birthday, Shubham locks himself in the room and end up overdosing and eventually die!
Naira Blamed For Shubham’s Death
When the family gets to know that Naira knew about Shubham's drug addiction, they blame her for his death. Especially, Dadi will go on to blame Naira for being over smart and wanting to deal with problems on her own.
Kartik Throws Naira Out Of The House!
Dadi will also taunt Naira that from the time she has entered the Goenka house, she has always caused problems for the family. Kartik will also be annoyed with Naira and he will throw Naira out of the house!
YRKKH Revamp!
Post this, the show will be taking two-five years leap. Post leap, the show will see a complete revamp. The track and setting of the show will shift to Mumbai. All these will happen next week (i.e., from May 21, 2018).
No Changes In Old Cast
Along with the changes in location, the viewers will also get to see the changes in looks of the show and characters (especially Kartik and Naira)! The entire cast (apart from Shubham) will be retained. Well, it has to be seen whether post leap, the makers add more characters to the show.
Goenkas & Singhanias Can’t See Eye To Eye!
Owing to Shubham's death, the relationship between the two families have turned sour. Post leap, the storyline will focus on Goenkas and Singhanias' rivalry.
Naira & Kartik Part Ways
Naira part ways with Kartik and will move to Mumbai along with her father, Naitik. She will join college to pursue her dream of studying. Will Kartik and Naira find another partner? We will have to wait and watch!
Kriti & Naksh Move Out Of Singhania House
Also, since Kriti is from Goenka family, there will be clashes between her and the ladies of Singhania family. Hence, Naksh and Kriti will also move out of Singhania house.
