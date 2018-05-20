 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take Two Years Leap, Fresh Talent Will Be Added To The Cast!

Related Articles
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to introduce a major two-year leap in the show. The show has already completed 2650 episodes and the leap in this stage is adding curiosity among the viewers.
According to report, post Shubham's death, the show will take a leap. Post leap, Kartik and Naira part ways. Naira will shift to Mumbai and continue her studies. Goenkas and Singhanias will not be in talking terms and turn enemies.
Rajan Shahi Reveals
Regarding the show's revamp and leap, the producer Rajan Shahi was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show will undergo a revamp where the sets and the storyline are concerned. Not only is the story going to change but fresh talent will also be added to the cast."
Mumbai City Will Be Shown For The First Time
There are reports that the show's set will be shifted to Mumbai! Regarding the same, a source close to the show told the leading daily, "Besides Udaipur, the story will show Mumbai city for the first time."
Mumbai Will Be Explored Beautifully
The source further added, "Mumbai will be explored beautifully in the show. More characters will be included from the city in the storyline as well."
The Soul & Texture Of The Show Will Not Change
YRKKH is one of the top three shows on the TRP chart. It is being said that post leap and revamp, the show's texture will not be changed. The source adds, "The success is because the makers have kept the core of the show always intact. And keeping that in mind, the soul and the texture of the show will not change."
Recent Track Saw Increase In TRPs
Not only is the show high on entertainment, drama and romance, the show has also touched the social issues effectively. The recent track was focused on how women are stalked. It is being said that the recent track helped in increased the ratings (TRP) of the show.
What’s Next On The Show?
While the makers have been tight-lipped about the storyline, the leap is all set to happen tomorrow (May 21, 2018)! So, guys are you ready for the leap? Hit the comment box to share your views.
