 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Hina Khan Aka Akshara Be A Part Of Kartik-Naira’s Rishton Ka Utsav?

Hina’s Hands Are Full!

For her Bollywood debut, Hina has been learning to ride a bike. Also, it is being said that the actress will be seen in Ekta's web series! So, with so much to do, the actress might not find time to do Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! On second thought, she might agree as YRKKH is close to her heart!

The Family Reunion Is Incomplete Without Hina’s Presence!

A source from the set was quoted by TOI as saying, "Hina Khan made a lasting impression on the viewers as Akshara and carried the character for 8 long years. The family reunion would undoubtedly be incomplete without her presence and hence, the makers are trying their best to bring her on the show to grace the memorable occasion."

Hina Is Busy With Prior Commitments

The source further added, "Hina is busy with prior commitments and has her hands full. She is juggling a lot of things at the moment, making it difficult to return to the show."

Will The Makers Convince Hina?

"As the show is extremely close to her heart, the makers might be successful in convincing her to appear for the reunion where the entire cast including the old and new artists will share the screen space for the first time."