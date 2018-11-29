English
 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Hina Khan Aka Akshara Be A Part Of Kartik-Naira's Rishton Ka Utsav?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Hina Khan Aka Akshara Be A Part Of Kartik-Naira’s Rishton Ka Utsav?

By
    In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the family members are celebrating Diwali in a grand way, thanks to Kartik and Naira! The Diwali celebration is titled as 'Rishton Ka Utsav', and the makers have got the old cast back on the show. It's a sort of reunion on the show as Maheshwari family members have re-entered to celebrate Diwali with Goenkas and Singhanias. But, since Hina Khan had been part of the show since a long time and was a popular face of the show, many wondered if she too would be part of 'Rishton Ka Utsav'.

    But Hina's hands are full with a lot of projects. The actress is currently seen on Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 as Komolika. She is also making a Bollywood debut. It is a female-centric film and Hina will be seen playing a major part. The story is set in Kashmir in the 90s.

    Hina’s Hands Are Full!

    For her Bollywood debut, Hina has been learning to ride a bike. Also, it is being said that the actress will be seen in Ekta's web series! So, with so much to do, the actress might not find time to do Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! On second thought, she might agree as YRKKH is close to her heart!

    The Family Reunion Is Incomplete Without Hina’s Presence!

    A source from the set was quoted by TOI as saying, "Hina Khan made a lasting impression on the viewers as Akshara and carried the character for 8 long years. The family reunion would undoubtedly be incomplete without her presence and hence, the makers are trying their best to bring her on the show to grace the memorable occasion."

    Hina Is Busy With Prior Commitments

    The source further added, "Hina is busy with prior commitments and has her hands full. She is juggling a lot of things at the moment, making it difficult to return to the show."

    Will The Makers Convince Hina?

    "As the show is extremely close to her heart, the makers might be successful in convincing her to appear for the reunion where the entire cast including the old and new artists will share the screen space for the first time."

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 16:10 [IST]
