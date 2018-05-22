 »   »   » Shivangi Joshi’s Birthday Party: Was Hina Khan Invited? Why Was Shweta Tiwari’s Husband Missing?

Was Hina Khan Invited To Shivangi’s Birthday Party?

A source from the party revealed Spotboye, "We all know what happened during the phase when Hina quit. I don't think Hina was invited." It has to be recalled that (it was said), Hina quit the show as the show shifted focus towards Shivangi!

Hina & Shivangi Shared Cold Vibes!

It was said that the actresses were not on the same page when the cameras went off. Hina fell ill and the focus was shifted to Shivangi and Mohsin's track, which garnered good TRPs. Shivangi had also rubbished reports that said the actresses shared cold vibes!

YRKKH’s Ratings

The source was quoted by the entertainment website as saying, "The ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were 1.9 when Hina quit, but shot up to 3.6 after just few weeks."

Shivangi & Mohsin

"This exemplifies that Shivangi and Mohsin have held the show very well, realising their responsibility in the wake of the popular Hina having said goodbye to them."

Hina Was Not Invited To Shivangi’s Birthday Party!

"It would have been great if Hina had stayed back, but yeah, she was seemingly not invited for Shivangi's celebration as it might have created some unpleasantness - not essentially by the interaction between Hina and Shivangi, but with anybody for that matter. So why take that chance?"

Shweta & Palak Attend Shivangi’s Birthday Party

On the other hand, Shweta Tiwari entered the party with her daughter Palak. Shweta's husband, Abhinav Kohli was missing from the party. Rumours are doing the rounds that there is major trouble in their paradise. Now his absence in the party has raised many questions.

Why Was Shweta Tiwari’s Husband Missing From The Party?

When Abhinav was asked regarding his absence in the party, he told the entertainment portal, "I was in the car taking care of our son Reyansh. We couldn't have taken him to the bar."

All Is Well Between Shweta & Abhinav

He further added, "Problems in our marriage are only rumours and there is no truth in them. I hope that after this, the rumour in question is buried forever."

Shweta’s WhatsApp DP

This is not all! Shweta's WhatsApp DP had a message: ‘My plan is to forgive and forget; forgive myself for being so stupid and forget you ever existed.' This message added fuel to the rumour!

Abhinav Clarifies

Regarding the same, Abhinav says, "Shweta and I have not had any differences. We are staying together very happily. The DP you talking about is a bit personal and I can't talk about that."