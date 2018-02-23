 »   »   » Yet Another Controversy! Kapil Sharma SLAMMED For Performing At PSL-2018 In Dubai!

Kapil Performs At PSL-2018 In Dubai!

According to Mid-Day report, "Kapil made everybody laugh in the light-hearted session as he shared some jokes with renowned names like West Indian bowling all-rounder Darren Sammy, Hasan Ali, all-rounder Haris Sohail, England seamer Chris Jordan and Mohammad Asghar, Kamran Akmal and Mohammad Hafeez."

Kapil Sharma Makes Everyone Laugh!

When Kapil asked Zalmi skipper Sammy as to why people call him Khan, he replied, "It's because of Afridi. And also, maybe, because I'm from Peshawar." Kapil told another player, Kamran Akmal, "You are three brothers; (with) one cousin playing top-level cricket - and you all have kids - it means Pakistan doesn't need any other family in cricket."

Kapil Sharma Slammed For Performing During PSL

Javed Afridi (Zalmi's chairman) praised Kapil and said his performance helped the players to relax before the commencement of the league. But, Kapil's involvement didn't go well with right-wing regional political parties Shiv Sena and MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena).

Shiv Sena Slams Kapil Sharma

Shiv Sena slammed Kapil's decision to perform for PSL-2018 and said he is playing with India's honour for earning some money. Sena was quoted by India.com as saying, "Kapil Sharma is making a mockery of India's honour. He just wants to earn money and doesn't care about the country. We strongly condemn Sharma for performing during PSL."

MNS Spokesperson Slams Kapil

MNS spokesperson Amay Khopkar told Zee Media, "He (Kapil) should be ashamed of himself. Pakistani cricketers are banned in IPL but he went there to perform. I used to be his fan but after this episode won't watch any of his show and also urge people to do the same."

Indian Fans Slam Kapil!

Also, the comedian was slammed on Twitter and many of them felt Kapil was being ‘desperate' and even called him cheater!

Meanwhile, in work front, Kapil will be seen on new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which will be aired on Sony TV.