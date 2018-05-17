English
Yogita Bihani Says Working With Superstar Salman Khan Has Been The Best Experience Of Her Life

Posted By:
Yogita Bihani was seen in Dus Ka Dum promo. Since then the actress has been lucky and has bagged a few projects. She had also called Salman Khan her lucky charm.

The actress says that working with Salman Khan has been the best experience of her life.

Working With Salman Has Been The Best Experience

Yogita was quoted by IANS as saying, "Though I have been trying my luck in acting for some time, scoring such big opportunities in a month has put me on cloud nine. Working with Salman has been the best experience of my life till date, which every actor wishes for at least once in their career."

Yogita In Ekta’s Show

She further added, "Then being chosen to play the female lead for Ekta Kapoor's show and now I am in seventh heaven after working with superstar Nagarjuna. Looking back at this month, all my efforts have paid off really well."

Yogita Shoots With Nagarjuna

Yes, the actress has shot an ad with Nagarjuna for Kalyan Jewellers. She shared a few pictures from Kalyan Jewellers shooting. Posting a picture snapped with Nagarjuna, Yogita wrote, "The official one with Nagarjuna Sir. @kalyanjewellers_official #nagarjunaakkineni." - (sic)

The Actress Will Be Seen As Palak Sharma On Dil Hi To Hai

Yogita's new-found popularity was the reason for the makers to cast her for Dil Hi To Hai. Yogita will be seen playing the role of Palak Sharma on the show.

Yogita’s Role On Dil Hi To Hai

Regarding her role, the actress had told TOI, "The role of Palak is that of a happy-go-lucky person with strong feminist opinions. I am looking forward to start shooting soon and hope that the audience appreciates my work."

She Is Super Excited

Yogita feels for any new comer, bagging Ekta's show is the biggest platform. She is super excited and equally nervous too. Dil Hi To Hai will also apparently feature, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Arslan Goni, Akshay Dogra and Sudeepa Singh.

It is also being said that since Omkar Kapoor backed out of the project, the makers have approached Karan Kundra.

(With IANS Inputs)

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY

Story first published: Thursday, May 17, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
