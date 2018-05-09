 »   »   » Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Related Articles
Recently, Ekta Kapoor announced a family show on Sony TV, which apparently is based on Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It is being said that the show is titled as Dil Hi Toh Hai.
The makers have already roped in a few popular actors for the show. We reported that Yogita Bihani, who was seen in Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3 promo, has been roped in to play Kajol's role, Anjali on Ekta's television version of K3G.
Yogita Bags Ekta’s Show
It was said that Yogita's newfound popularity was the reason for the makers to cast her for the show. According to the latest report, Yogita will be seen playing the role of Palak Sharma on Dil Hi Toh Hai. Yogita still can't believe that she has bagged the role and took to social media to thank the producer and Salman Khan!
Yogita Thanks Ekta Kapoor
Sharing the snapshot of the newspaper article, Yogita wrote, "Yes, I know it's real but I have to pinch myself after every minute. @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilms Thank you for this beautiful journey ahead." - (sic)
Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman For Being A Luck Charm For Her!
She further wrote, "@beingsalmankhan Thanks for being a lucky charm for me as well! @castingchhabra @mukeshchhabracastingcompany Thank you for making me part of Dus Ka Dum Advert and a great opportunity to work with @niteshtiwari22." - (sic)
‘It’s A Dream Come True’
The actress was also quoted by TOI as saying, "It is a dream come true for me. First, bagging a promo with Salman and now the czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor's show."
She Is Super Excited
She further added, "It could not have been bigger than this. For any newcomer, bagging Ekta's show is the biggest platform that one can get. I am super excited and equally nervous too."
Palak Is That Of A Happy-go-lucky Person
Talking about her role, Yogita said, "The role of Palak is that of a happy-go-lucky person with strong feminist opinions. I am looking forward to start shooting soon and hope that the audience appreciates my work."
Well, we are eagerly waiting for the show. What about you guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.
