 »   »   » Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman Khan For Being Lucky Charm For Her As She Bags Ekta Kapoor’s Show!

Yogita Bags Ekta’s Show

It was said that Yogita's newfound popularity was the reason for the makers to cast her for the show. According to the latest report, Yogita will be seen playing the role of Palak Sharma on Dil Hi Toh Hai. Yogita still can't believe that she has bagged the role and took to social media to thank the producer and Salman Khan!

Yogita Thanks Ekta Kapoor

Sharing the snapshot of the newspaper article, Yogita wrote, "Yes, I know it's real but I have to pinch myself after every minute. @ektaravikapoor @balajitelefilms Thank you for this beautiful journey ahead." - (sic)

Yogita Bihani Thanks Salman For Being A Luck Charm For Her!

She further wrote, "@beingsalmankhan Thanks for being a lucky charm for me as well! @castingchhabra @mukeshchhabracastingcompany Thank you for making me part of Dus Ka Dum Advert and a great opportunity to work with @niteshtiwari22." - (sic)

‘It’s A Dream Come True’

The actress was also quoted by TOI as saying, "It is a dream come true for me. First, bagging a promo with Salman and now the czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor's show."

She Is Super Excited

She further added, "It could not have been bigger than this. For any newcomer, bagging Ekta's show is the biggest platform that one can get. I am super excited and equally nervous too."

Palak Is That Of A Happy-go-lucky Person

Talking about her role, Yogita said, "The role of Palak is that of a happy-go-lucky person with strong feminist opinions. I am looking forward to start shooting soon and hope that the audience appreciates my work."