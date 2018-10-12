 »   »   »  Yuvika Chaudhary’s Mehendi Speaks Volumes About Her Love Story; Prince Narula Explains How!

Yuvika’s Mehendi Ceremony

It has to be recalled that at the mehendi ceremony, Yuvika looked pretty in a green coloured dress and floral jewellery. She was seen posing for pictures, while she was getting her mehendi applied. We had reported that her mehendi is unique which had the pictures of a boy proposing to a girl.

Yuvika’s Unique Mehendi

Yuvika also had ‘Bigg Boss' and ‘Privika' written on her hand. It has to be recalled that Prince had proposed her with a heart-shaped paratha while they were in the Bigg Boss house. The mehendi depicts their love story.

Yuvika Says…

While talking to the media, she said, "Propose kiya tha, I didn't know meri life bhi actually aisi hone wali hai. I thought TRP ke liye thoda kar raha hai yeh. But, I think jab aap, dil se kuch bolte ho, kayi baar upar wala baith ke aapki life likh raha hota hai, toh aisa hi kuch mere saath hua and you can see this is for real."

Prince Explains…

Prince explained about the mehendi, "It's the same picture, jo wahan (in the Bigg Boss house) par thi. This is me (pointing towards the boy's image in mehendi) inside Bigg Boss house, jab maine dil ka parantha bana ke propose kiya tha. So, this is for real, aur yeh inhone apni Mehendi me banaya hai."

“The Mehendi Speaks Volumes About Our Love Story!”

Yuvika was quoted by TOI as saying, "I have specially made sure to design the mehendi in such a way that it speaks volumes about our love story right from Bigg Boss. It was the Bigg Boss house that made me meet my soulmate and I am ever grateful for it."