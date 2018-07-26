 »   »   »  Yuvika Choudhary: After Doing Kumkum Bhagya, I Have To Change My Whole Real Wedding Look!

Yuvika Choudhary Hasn�t Finalised Anything For Her Wedding Yet

Yuvika was quoted by IANS as saying, "My wedding is around the corner but I am still planning all the things, just like any other girl next door. I wish it to be a fairy tale wedding. I haven't finalised anything yet."

Yuvika As A Bride In Kumkum Bhagya

Yuvika will be seen in Kumkum Bhagya as a bride! As we revealed, she will be playing the role of Tina, while Vishal Singh and Rhea Sharma will be seen as Rahul and Anjali. The trio will be recreating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with a twist!

Kumkum Bhagya�s �Saawan Mahotsav� Special

Apparently, it's a standalone event having a story line completely isolated from Kumkum Bhagya. It's a mix of fiction and non-fiction against the backdrop of Rahul and Tina's wedding.

Yuvika On Her Bridal Look

Yuvika says, "The biggest challenge is that I have been carrying bridal look in almost all my work. I am so confused about what to do as I never expected these episodes to happen where I will have bridal look."

Why She Agreed To Do The Show?

The actress reveals that she agreed to do the show just because her fans always asked her to do television. Since she will be seen for a short while on the show, she says that it's a glimpse for their fans. She adds, "It is such a coincidence how this wedding sequence on Kumkum Bhagya happened right before my real wedding."

�After Doing Kumkum Bhagya, I Have To Change My Whole Real Wedding Look�

She never thought that she would play a bride and shoot for a reel wedding right before her real wedding. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant adds, "Everything is happening so fast. You always want to look the best on your wedding but after doing this Kumkum sequence, I have to change my whole real wedding look. Otherwise I will look the same."