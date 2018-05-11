 »   »   » Naamkaran Team Wraps Up Shoot; Ishqbaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta Wishes Luck To The Team

Related Articles
Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran that stars Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore in the lead roles, is all set to go off air. The team wrapped up the shoot yesterday (May 10, 2018). The show will air the last episode on May 15 (2018).
The team shared pictures (last day on the sets) on their social media accounts.
Zain Imam Bids Goodbye To Fans!
Zain Imam shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram stories, where he along with his team was seen bidding goodbye to Naamkaran fans. In a video, he is also seen asking his team shout as loud as they can as he is recording a video.
Zain Gets Emotional
He also shared pictures snapped with his co-actress Aditi Rathore (Avni) and Jayati Bhatia (who is seen as Kamini Kapoor on the show). He also wrote, "Gonna miss my show #naamkarann :( Sad but true "yes it is the last day." - (sic)
Sana Amin Sheikh Thanks Fans
Sana Amin Sheikh, who plays the role of Mitali, shared a video to thank her fans. In the video, she is seen telling, "It's a wrap. It's my last costume on Naamkaran as Mitali. Hopefully, I will see you soon on some other project." - (sic)
Sana Promises To Return With New Show
She adds, "Bahot jald mein apko inshalla ek naye show mein milungi, ek naye kirdaar ke saath. Till then, Instagram tho hai hi, hum milte rahenge zaroor." - (sic)
Shruti Ulfat
Shruti Ulfat, who plays Neil's mother, shared a few pictures and wrote, "With these two Rascalas of my Naamkaran life @ssanjaysswaraaj @zainimam_official . And Nilu bhabhi ..missing u a lot eso today @nilukohli..Aditi ur a darlin @ad_aditirathore93 Yusuf sir will see ya soon @yusufansari01_official #naamkaran#starplus." - (sic)
Fans Upset
Fans are upset that the show is going off air and their attempts to revive the show failed. Meanwhile, Ishqbaaz actor, Nakuul Mehta too, took to social media to wish luck to the team.
Nakuul Wishes Luck To Naamkaran Team
Nakuul wrote, "The very popular #Naamkarann played it's last Ep on @StarPlus tonight. Wishing the wonderful team @MaheshNBhatt @zainimam01 @AditiRathore_ the very best for the next adventure/journey. Well played👏" - (sic)
Zain Thanks Nakuul
Zain too, thanked Nakuul and wished his show lot of luck, "Thanks buddy!! And I am sure u guys are gonna keep up with the best work and all the very best for ur successfull run 👍 u guys are magical." - (sic)
Well, we will miss Naamkaran for sure, what about you guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.
