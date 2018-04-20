 »   »   » Oh No! Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore’s Naamkaran To Go Off Air Soon!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Colors TV Drops Down; Kumkum & Kundali Bhagya Tops; Ishqbaaz Back On TRP Race
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Bharat Tops; Yeh Rishta Is Back At Second Spot; Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
- Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni SLAPS Saisha As She Gets To Know She Is Pregnant!
- Is Naamkaran Actor Zain Imam In Love With His Co-actress Aditi Rathore?
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Makes A Smashing Entry; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Back On Top 5 Slot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back At The Second Spot; Ishq Subhan Allah Enters The TRP Chart
- Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Witnesses Major DROP; Rising Star Tribute To Sridevi Is On Top Slot!
- Naamkaran SPOILER: Mitali Confronts Avni After 10 Long Years; Will Mital Reveal To Neil About Avni?
- BCL WAR! Arshi Khan Has A PERFECT Reply To Shruti Ulfat Who Said She Has No Idea Who Arshi Khan Is!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Is Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Dating His Co-actress Aditi Rathore?
- Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil Gets Drunk & Expresses His Feelings To Avni; Will Neil Reunite With Avni?
Star Plus' show, Naamkaran is one of the most loved shows on television. The viewers love the lead actors', Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore (who play the roles of Neil and Avni, respectively), chemistry. Since a past few months, rumours of the show going off air are doing the rounds.
Recently, Zain Imam had appealed the fans to watch the show on television and not online to save the show. Apparently, the online viewership was gradually leading to the decline of ratings, which is not in favour of the channel and the makers.
Naamkaran To Go Off Air On May 18
Although the show has managed to get decent ratings recently, looks like now the channel have decided to shut down the show! The last date of the show going off air is said to be May 18. But the cast is yet to be informed about the final date of telecast.
Naamkaran Last Telecast Date Revealed
A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Speculations have been rife that the show will end soon for some time now but now we have a date."
The Makers Do Not Want To Drag The Plot
"While we have managed to sustain the ratings for long, it's time to end it on a high rather than dragging the narrative. We plan to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month. While there is no clarity on the last telecast, we're told May 18 (2018) could be it."
Zain Isn’t Aware Of Exact Reason For The Show Going Off Air
When Zain was asked about the show going off air, he remained unaware of the reason. He told the leading daily, "I'm not sure about the exact reason but we, too, have been hearing that a lot of shows will be axed."
Channel Is Planning To Revamp
"The channel is planning to revamp. Since we're not leading the slot, they've decided to take the show off air. However, I'm happy that the audience liked the show and the feedback, especially for my character, has been encouraging."
Zain Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support
He further added, "Besides, I also feel that it's better to end a show when it's still doing well. I want to thank my fans for their immense support and love."
Many Shows Might Go Off Air
It has to be recalled that the channel is planning to revamp and many shows are going off air. We had reported that along with Naamkaran, a few other shows like Ishqbaaz and Ikyawann, too might go off air. There were also reports that the channel might replace one of these shows with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahate.
Should the show go off air? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Preeti Simoes On Kapil Sharma's Allegations: How 'Poor' Kapil Is Ever Going To Prove All Of This!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.