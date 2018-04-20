 »   »   » Oh No! Zain Imam & Aditi Rathore’s Naamkaran To Go Off Air Soon!

Naamkaran To Go Off Air On May 18

Although the show has managed to get decent ratings recently, looks like now the channel have decided to shut down the show! The last date of the show going off air is said to be May 18. But the cast is yet to be informed about the final date of telecast.

Naamkaran Last Telecast Date Revealed

A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Speculations have been rife that the show will end soon for some time now but now we have a date."

The Makers Do Not Want To Drag The Plot

"While we have managed to sustain the ratings for long, it's time to end it on a high rather than dragging the narrative. We plan to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month. While there is no clarity on the last telecast, we're told May 18 (2018) could be it."

Zain Isn’t Aware Of Exact Reason For The Show Going Off Air

When Zain was asked about the show going off air, he remained unaware of the reason. He told the leading daily, "I'm not sure about the exact reason but we, too, have been hearing that a lot of shows will be axed."

Channel Is Planning To Revamp

"The channel is planning to revamp. Since we're not leading the slot, they've decided to take the show off air. However, I'm happy that the audience liked the show and the feedback, especially for my character, has been encouraging."

Zain Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support

He further added, "Besides, I also feel that it's better to end a show when it's still doing well. I want to thank my fans for their immense support and love."

Many Shows Might Go Off Air

It has to be recalled that the channel is planning to revamp and many shows are going off air. We had reported that along with Naamkaran, a few other shows like Ishqbaaz and Ikyawann, too might go off air. There were also reports that the channel might replace one of these shows with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off, Yeh Hai Chahate.