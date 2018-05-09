English
Zain Imam Reveals Why He Agreed To Do Naamkaran

Zain Imam has been a popular name in the television industry, thanks to his shows, Tashan-E-Ishq and Naamkaran. Zain's chemistry with Aditi Rathore is loved by the fans. But unfortunately, the show is coming to an end.

Before entering the television industry, Zain had a corporate job. The actor says that he would end up fighting with his manager, as he wanted to work on his own terms. Later, he shot for a documentary film and did a few ad commercials.

Zain’s Shows

It is later he bagged two shows - Tashan-E-Ishq and Yeh Vada Raha. Before these two shows, the actor had also appeared on Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (as supporting role).

The Actor Feels Now He Can Put His Conditions Before Producers

Zain was quoted by TOI as saying, "After working in two shows, I now feel that I have made some space for myself in the industry. People recognise me and I can finally keep my conditions before the producers, like I would want my own vanity van and not shoot for more than 12 hours a day."

Why Zain Agreed To Do Naamkaran?

"As the name suggests, daily soap, it is actually like sabun ki tarah ghisna. Even when Naamkaran was being offered to me, I denied doing it and only agreed when I came to know that Mahesh Bhatt would be the frontrunner of this show."

Zain Is Looking Forward To Doing Finite Shows

Now, the actor wants to do finite series, "After this, I will definitely look forward to doing finite series, where the story is not dragged on depending on a character's popularity in the show."

Will Zain Foray Into Bollywood?

When asked as to whether he will foray into Bollywood, the actor says, "I don't know that yet, but I will try my luck only if something with good content comes my way."

