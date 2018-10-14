India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Sriti-Shabbir, Zain-Jasmin, Asha Negi & Others Rock The Red Carpet

Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Sriti-Shabbir, Zain-Jasmin, Asha Negi & Others Rock The Red Carpet

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Zee TV has been entertaining viewers by bringing unparalleled content, memorable stories and relatable characters. The characters have made people laugh and even cry. This time Zee TV has gone a step forward to create yet another unbreakable bond with its viewers as they got one of the channel's avid viewers, who is a real-life couple Priya Singh and Sunny Kakkar married, in the midst of their prestigious annual awards ceremony - Zee Rishtey Awards.

    The pre-wedding festivities were celebrated with a lot of pomp and splendour. A couple of weeks ago, the nominations were announced with pomp at this special ceremony and the actors of Zee Parivaar walked the red carpet. Today is the big day when the awards will be announced. The actors have arrived at the venue. Check out to know who all walked the red carpet.

    Sriti Jha

    Kumkum Bhagya team was seen in white attires, while Kundali Bhagya team was seen in pink/cream coloured attires. Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha looked like an angel in a white coloured gown.

    Shabbir & Kanchi

    Kumkum Bhagya actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia walked the red carpet with his wife Kanchi Kaul. While Shabbir looked dapper in a white-coloured suit, Kanchi looked simple yet beautiful in a pink-coloured dress.

    Shikha Singh

    Kumkum Bhagya's hot vamp, Alia aka Shikha Singh looked gorgeous in a white coloured gown. The actress was seen posing for the cameras.

    Jasmin Bhasin

    Jasmin Bhasin too walked the red carpet. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Dolled up for Zee rishtey awards,curtain raiser special #nofilterneeded #lovemygirls #prettyfeels
    #zra." (sic)

    Dheeraj Dhoopar With His Co-actors & Wife

    Dheeraj Dhoopar walked the red carpert with his favourite ladies - his Kundali Bhagya actresses (Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih) and wife Vinny Arora. Dheeraj also gave a damakedaar performance with Shardha at the awards ceremony.

    Abhishek & Zain

    Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur and Tashan-E-Ishq actor Zain Imam also graced the function. They looked handsome in red and blue coloured attires.

    Asha Negi

    Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Neha walked the red carpet. The actress looked stunning in a black-red coloured sari. Arjit Taneja, who was also present at the award ceremony, had shared a video on his insta story, while the actress was all in smile!

    Tanya Sharma & Helly Shah

    Tanya Sharma, who also walked the red carpet, shared a selfie with Helly Shah on her Insta story. While Helly looked stunning in a golden-blue gown, Tanya looked beautiful in black-blue attire.

    Most Read: Kapil Sharma To Announce The Wedding Date Soon; Opens Up About His Health & Fight With Sunil Grover!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue