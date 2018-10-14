 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Sriti-Shabbir, Zain-Jasmin, Asha Negi & Others Rock The Red Carpet

Sriti Jha

Kumkum Bhagya team was seen in white attires, while Kundali Bhagya team was seen in pink/cream coloured attires. Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha looked like an angel in a white coloured gown.

Shabbir & Kanchi

Kumkum Bhagya actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia walked the red carpet with his wife Kanchi Kaul. While Shabbir looked dapper in a white-coloured suit, Kanchi looked simple yet beautiful in a pink-coloured dress.

Shikha Singh

Kumkum Bhagya's hot vamp, Alia aka Shikha Singh looked gorgeous in a white coloured gown. The actress was seen posing for the cameras.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin too walked the red carpet. The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Dolled up for Zee rishtey awards,curtain raiser special #nofilterneeded #lovemygirls #prettyfeels

#zra." (sic)

Dheeraj Dhoopar With His Co-actors & Wife

Dheeraj Dhoopar walked the red carpert with his favourite ladies - his Kundali Bhagya actresses (Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih) and wife Vinny Arora. Dheeraj also gave a damakedaar performance with Shardha at the awards ceremony.

Abhishek & Zain

Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur and Tashan-E-Ishq actor Zain Imam also graced the function. They looked handsome in red and blue coloured attires.

Asha Negi

Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Neha walked the red carpet. The actress looked stunning in a black-red coloured sari. Arjit Taneja, who was also present at the award ceremony, had shared a video on his insta story, while the actress was all in smile!

Tanya Sharma & Helly Shah

Tanya Sharma, who also walked the red carpet, shared a selfie with Helly Shah on her Insta story. While Helly looked stunning in a golden-blue gown, Tanya looked beautiful in black-blue attire.