 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek: All's Not Well Between Samiksha Jaiswal & Karan Vohra; Is Karan’s Wife The Reason?

Karan’s Wife, Bella Has A Problem With Samiksha & Karan’s Friendship!

All these have not gone well with Karan's wife Bella. She is miffed and uncomfortable with Karan and Samiksha's closeness! It is being said that she also had an ugly spat with Samiksha when she visited the sets!

All's Not Well Between Samiksha & Karan!

According to an entertainment portal's report, this (spat between Samiksha and Karan's wife) has apparently led to animosity between Karan and Samiksha. This incident has affected the actors, who are finding it difficult to portray their roles on-screen. It is also said that the actors are not in talking terms!

Samiksha & Karan Are Not In Talking Terms Anymore!

It seems the fans have noticed the change. This along with a few other things have made difficult for the crew to work with Samiksha and Karan, who were once amazing actors to work with!

Samiksha Had A Crush On Karan!

It has to be recalled that there were reports that although Samiksha was aware that Karan is a married man and doesn't have intention of being the other woman, she openly proclaimed that she has a crush on him! This apparently didn't go well with Karan's wife Bella Vohra.

Had Bella Slapped Samiksha In The Past?

It was said that Bella, who visited sets quite often, was insecure them about their alleged shenanigans. In fact, she even asked Samiksha to maintain a distance from him. But when the actress again stressed that she has a crush on Karna, Bella slapped her.

Karan & Samiksha Squash The Rumours!

Both Karan and Samiksha squashed the rumours by calling it false rumours and idiotic news! Now, it has to be seen what the actors have to say about the current rumour (that all is not well between them!)