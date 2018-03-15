 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek: All's Not Well Between Samiksha Jaiswal & Karan Vohra; Is Karan’s Wife The Reason?

Related Articles
- Zindagi Ki Mahek SPOILER: Shaurya To Confess The Truth About Her Parents' Death To Mahek?
- Zindagi Ki Mahek: THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS! Samiksha & Karan Open Up About Their Upcoming Wedding Track!
- Zindagi Ki Mahek SHOCKING TWIST: Shaurya And Mahek To Part Ways?
- Zindagi Ki Mahek SPOILER: What Is Shaurya's Connection With Mahek's Past?
- Zindagi Ki Mahek SPOILER: Shaurya Gets Jailed; Mahek To Fight For Shaurya?
- Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down; Naamkaran Is Back In TRP Race!
- Holi Spl! Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya: AbhiGya & PreRan’s Romance Is What We Are Waiting For!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Is Back At Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Drops Down!
- HOLI TWISTS On Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya & Ishq Mein Marjawan!
- On Late Actress Sridevi’s Last Tweet: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Says ‘We Weren’t Ready For This'!
- Ishqbaaz: Surbhi Chandna Seen In A Village Girl Avatar; Is The Show Going The Kumkum Bhagya Way?
- Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Bounces Back To The Third Spot; Kumkum Bhagya & YHM Drop Down!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naamkaran & Ishqbaaz Out Of TRP Race; Colors TV Retains Top Slot!
Samiksha Jaiswal and Karan Vohra are one of the most loved jodis on television. The couple play the role of Mahek and Shaurya on Zee TV's popular show, Zindagi Ki Mahek.
Both the actors have always been good friends off-screen, and their amazing camaraderie transpired to their sizzling chemistry on-screen. Because of their closeness many of them thought there is more than friendship between them and sparked several rumours sparked surrounding them. Now there are reports that all is not well between the lead pair!
Karan’s Wife, Bella Has A Problem With Samiksha & Karan’s Friendship!
All these have not gone well with Karan's wife Bella. She is miffed and uncomfortable with Karan and Samiksha's closeness! It is being said that she also had an ugly spat with Samiksha when she visited the sets!
All's Not Well Between Samiksha & Karan!
According to an entertainment portal's report, this (spat between Samiksha and Karan's wife) has apparently led to animosity between Karan and Samiksha. This incident has affected the actors, who are finding it difficult to portray their roles on-screen. It is also said that the actors are not in talking terms!
Samiksha & Karan Are Not In Talking Terms Anymore!
It seems the fans have noticed the change. This along with a few other things have made difficult for the crew to work with Samiksha and Karan, who were once amazing actors to work with!
Samiksha Had A Crush On Karan!
It has to be recalled that there were reports that although Samiksha was aware that Karan is a married man and doesn't have intention of being the other woman, she openly proclaimed that she has a crush on him! This apparently didn't go well with Karan's wife Bella Vohra.
Had Bella Slapped Samiksha In The Past?
It was said that Bella, who visited sets quite often, was insecure them about their alleged shenanigans. In fact, she even asked Samiksha to maintain a distance from him. But when the actress again stressed that she has a crush on Karna, Bella slapped her.
Karan & Samiksha Squash The Rumours!
Both Karan and Samiksha squashed the rumours by calling it false rumours and idiotic news! Now, it has to be seen what the actors have to say about the current rumour (that all is not well between them!)
Ekta Kapoor's Box Cricket League 2018 Strikes Right Chord; Scores BIG On MTV!