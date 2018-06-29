 »   »   »  Zindagi Ki Mahek: Are Karan Vohra & Samiksha Jaiswal Quitting The Show?

Related Articles
Zindagi Ki Mahak is one of the popular shows on Zee TV. The lead actors, Samiksha Jaiswal and Karan Vohra are one of the most loved jodis on television. A few months ago, the show was in news as there were reports that Samiksha and Karan are not in talking terms anymore. It was said that Karan's wife Bella is miffed and uncomfortable with his and Samiksha's closeness, and had an ugly spat with Samiksha when she visited the sets!
But, Samiksha and Karan had squashed the rumours. A few months ago, the show was also in news as the makers were planning for a revamp. There were reports that the lead actor Karan Vohra had put down his papers as he didn't want to be seen 20 years older than his age.
Zindagi Ki Mahek Took A Generations Leap
Later, the actor had clarified that he is not quitting the show. Recently, the show witnessed a revamp with a generation leap. Now again, there are reports that both lead actors - Karan and Samiksha have put down their papers and want to quit the show in August!
Karan & Samiksha Are Quitting The Show!
A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Karan and Samiksha have lived the lives of their characters Shaurya and Mahek to the fullest is what they feel. They are on the lookout for new roles and greener pastures. Both of them want to shift base to Mumbai, and grab more meaty offers on television."
The Channel & Production House Are Trying To Retain Them
However, the channel and the production house are trying their best to retain them. So are the actors really quitting the show? Tellychakkar spoke to Karan to get clarification and here's what he has to say!
Karan Is Not Quitting The Show!
Karan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The news is nothing but a baseless rumour. Zindagi Ki Mahek is like my baby and I will never quit the show. In future, if the channel decides to shut the show then that will be their call, but I will never leave it."
Well, now Karan fans can now breathe a sigh of relief! But, Samiksha is yet to respond to the reports.
