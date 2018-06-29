 »   »   »  Zindagi Ki Mahek: Are Karan Vohra & Samiksha Jaiswal Quitting The Show?

Zindagi Ki Mahek Took A Generations Leap

Later, the actor had clarified that he is not quitting the show. Recently, the show witnessed a revamp with a generation leap. Now again, there are reports that both lead actors - Karan and Samiksha have put down their papers and want to quit the show in August!

Karan & Samiksha Are Quitting The Show!

A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Karan and Samiksha have lived the lives of their characters Shaurya and Mahek to the fullest is what they feel. They are on the lookout for new roles and greener pastures. Both of them want to shift base to Mumbai, and grab more meaty offers on television."

The Channel & Production House Are Trying To Retain Them

However, the channel and the production house are trying their best to retain them. So are the actors really quitting the show? Tellychakkar spoke to Karan to get clarification and here's what he has to say!

Karan Is Not Quitting The Show!

Karan was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The news is nothing but a baseless rumour. Zindagi Ki Mahek is like my baby and I will never quit the show. In future, if the channel decides to shut the show then that will be their call, but I will never leave it."

Well, now Karan fans can now breathe a sigh of relief! But, Samiksha is yet to respond to the reports.