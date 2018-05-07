 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek To Take A Leap; Is Karan Vohra Aka Shaurya Quitting The Show?

Related Articles
There were rumours that the lead actor, Karan Vohra, who plays the role of Shaurya on Zee TV's popular show, Zindagi Ki Mahek, might quit the show. Apparently, the makers took a note of rumours and acted upon it.
According to TOI reports, the producers had a meeting with Karan and it was decided that he would continue to play Shaurya on the show, even after the show's leap!
Zindagi Ki Mehak To Take A Leap
Yes! Apparently, the show is all set to take a leap. Post leap, a new storyline would be introduced. Karan would have to play an old man! Although Karan didn't want to be seen 20 years older than his age, he had never decided to quit the show.
Karan Vohra Aka Shaurya Not Quitting The Show!
The actor confirmed that he is not quitting but was upset with the way a few people on social media abused the producers, based on the rumours.
Post Leap, ZKM To Have A New Storyline
He was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show would be taking a time leap and it is yet not decided if it would be 18 or 20 years. As the storyline would take a new track, I was apprehensive about playing an old man in the show."
Karan Was Not Happy With The Storyline
"I was not happy with the storyline and I didn't want to be seen 20 years older than my age, but I had never decided to quit the show. It was all rumours and the way people reacted to them surprised me."
People On Social Media Were Seen Abusing The Producers!
Karan told TOI, "While I was happy to see how much people love my character in the show and were sending me sweet messages, there were some people on social media abusing the producers and even commenting on my family. Therefore, I think it is important for me to let people know that I am not quitting the show."
Karan Will Continue To Play A Young Man
The actor confirmed that he would continue playing a young man and the viewers will get to watch his new avatar on the show, "I didn't want to play a dad on screen and thankfully, I would continue playing a young man on the show."
ZKM Will Take An Interesting Turn!
Karan further added, "The audience will see a new avatar of Shaurya and the story will take an interesting turn, but it would continue to be a romantic story."
Are you happy that Karan is not leaving the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
