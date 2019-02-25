TKSS: 1983 World Cup Team To Grace The Show; Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned From Entering Film City!

Sidhu Banned In Film City!

IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "Film City cannot ban him from entering. He can move around in Film City as much as he wants, but our workers and technicians won't work with him. This is an indefinite ban."

Ashoke Pandit Requests Salman Khan

Ashoke Pandit also stated that he has requested Salman to look into the matter. He said, "We will boycott any show where Sidhu is participating. We have written to the channel as well Salman Khan. He is an intelligent man. He won't do anything that hurts public sentiments."

Sidhu’s Pulwama Terror Attack Comment

For the uninitiated, about Pulwama terror attack, Sidhu had said that a nation cannot be held responsible for the acts of terrorists and that terrorism had no religion. This hurt the netizens, who slammed him for supporting Pakistan and its PM Imran Khan who happens to be Sidhu's long-time friend.

1983’s World Cup Team On TKSS

Meanwhile on TKSS, the viewers will get to relive the winning moments of the 1983 world cup with the team itself! Kapil Dev along with 1983's World Cup winning team - Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Yashpal Sharma, Balwinder Sandhu and Sunil Valson - will be gracing the show.