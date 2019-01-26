70th Republic Day: Helly Shah, Tejaswi Prakash & Others Awaken The Importance Of Being Republic!

Republic Day is a special day for India, celebrated annually as a National Festival all over the country to commemorate and honour the day when the Constitution of India came into force (26 January, 1950) as the governing document of India. Today, telly actors awaken the importance of being republic to enjoy freedom with their inspirational quotes.

Kunal Jaisingh: Just living is not enough, one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower. And one can achieve that only when we are Republic.

Suyyash Rai: A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom and the freedom that makes you republic.

Shubhangi Atre: The secret of happiness is freedom. The secret of freedom is courage. Being Republic is an opportunity and taking it for granted is the biggest mistake.

Tejasswi Prakash: Being Republic, is to understand the importance of your own freedom and to show respect about others freedom too.

Helly Shah: Freedom is found when we let go of who we're supposed to be and embrace who we really are. And to be who we are, we need to be republic.

Pearl V Puri: Freedom is our birthright, being republic inspires us to be free within ourself and live a life we are proud to live.

Adnan A Khan: Follow your dreams or you'll spend the rest of your life working for someone. To enjoy democracy we need to be republic. It brings us absolute freedom.

Manish Goel: Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness. And being Republic allows us to enjoy freedom which brings happiness.

Mahika Sharma: Education is the key to unlock the golden door to freedom. We all can understand the ultimate freedom but to enjoy it we need education.

Jason Shah: We need to be republic for being mentally and physically fit, strong and to enjoy a happy life. One of the greatest mental freedoms is truly not caring what anyone else thinks of you.

Amrapali Gupta: There's no greater freedom than the freedom to be yourself. Give yourself that gift, and choose to surround yourself with those who appreciate you exactly as you truly are. And that would be only possible if you are Republic.

Zebby Singh: Freedom is never given; it is won. Till the time one understand the meaning and importance of being republic one can't enjoy democracy.

Manish Goplani: Freedom and life are earned by those alone who conquer them each day and are true republic citizens.

Manu Punjabi: Authentic freedom is actually the freedom of knowing who you are, why you are here, your purpose in life and to live it you need to be republic.

Romil Chaudhary: The best freedom is being Republic. Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.

Most Read: Hina Khan Felt Numb After Watching Aamir Khan's Rubaro Roshni; Sacred Games 2 To Be Launched Soon!