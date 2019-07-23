Aamir Khan Has A SPECIAL Wish For Nach Baliye's Babita Phogat; Asks Her To Use 'Dhobi Pachaad' Move

Star Plus' popular dance-reality show had a grand premiere, last week. This time, the makers have roped in an interesting set of celebrity contestants, among whom is female wrestler Babita Phogat and her fiance Vivek Suhag. It has to be recalled that Aamir Khan did a film Dangal based on Babita's wrestling career. The actor now has a special wish as well as advice for Babita and her baliye Vivek.

In the video, Aamir Khan is seen wishing Babita and praising her. He also jokes that if any other contestant tries to surpass her in the show, she should try and apply her 'Dobi Pachaad' wrestling moves on them.

Aamir said, "Babita ji, maine sunne hai ki ke aap aur Vivek Nach Baliye dance compitation mein hissa le rahe hain. Dekhiye..., Aap jo bhi kaam uthati hain, aap usme excel karti hain. Aur mujhe pura yakeen hai ke aap aur Vivek hum sabko surprise karenge. Meri shubhkamnayein aapke saath hain. Aur kuch taqleef ho, aapke competitors aapse aage nikal jayein to aap 2-4 dhobhi pachaad maar dijiyega. All the very best!" - (sic)

Babita replied to both Aamir's sweet wish and advice. Sharing the video, she wrote, "@_aamirkhan sir that's a brilliant idea 😝, I will surely use my wrestling techniques in my dance moves 😉. Thanks sir for all your Love and support. And thanks to all the judges @officialraveenatandon #ahmedkhan #nachbaliye9 for motivating us in this new akhada of dance. #muchrequired #lotsoflove." - (sic)

Apart from Babita and Vivek, the dance reality show features 11 other celebrities - Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Shraddha Arya-Alam Singh, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli,Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima Jain, Faisal Khan-Muskan and Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao - who will be seen fighting for the Nach Baliye trophy and Rs 50 lakh prize money.

