Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra & More At Rubaru Roshni Screening!

Aamir & Kiran Host Rubaru Roshni Screening

Aamir Khan is making a comeback to the television with his new film Rubaru Roshni. It is produced by both Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, and will air on January 26th, 2019. Aamir and Kiran posed at the screening of the film on Monday night. While Aamir sported a casual look, Kiran looked lovely in a yellow cotton saree.

Jacqueline's Lace Drama

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived for the screening of Rubaru Roshni in a pretty white lacy crop top and a matching skirt.

Aamir's Dangal Co-Star Sanya Malhotra

Aamir's Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra was also present at the screening of Aamir's new TV film Rubaru Roshni. Sanya sported a casual look in a black zip up top, a high low denim mini skirt, and black sneakers.

Parineeti Rocks A Jumpsuit

Parineeti Chopra attended the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She looked pretty in a black polka dot jumpsuit with a Gucci waist belt.

Aamir's Kids Junaid & Ira

Aamir's kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were also present for their dad's screening. While Junaid sported a casual look, Ira looked pretty in a strapless orange dress.

Taapsee Makes Quite An Entrance

Taapsee Pannu arrived for the screening. She wore a white shirt and grey pants, teaming it with a long black sleeveless cardigan.

Pankaj Tripathi & His Wife Attend Rubaru Roshni Screening

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife posed for the cameras at Rubaru Roshni's screening. Pankaj sported a cool look, wearing a navy blue t-shirt, khaki pants and a sage green zip up jacket. His wife Mridula chose an ethnic look, wearing a long printed kurta with white palazzo pants.

Radhika Madan's Casual Avatar

Pataakha actress Radhika Madan sported a casual - cool look for the screening. She wore a red cropped hoodie and paired it with ripped jeans and classic white sneakers.

Sunny Leone Rocks Knee-High Boots

Sunny Leone was at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She wore a black and white formal dress and paired it with knee high black boots.

Tusshar Attends The Screening

Tusshar Kapoor looked cute at the screening in a grey t-shirt, ripped ankle length jeans, and white sneakers.

Yami Looks So Pretty!

Yami Gautam looked really pretty in a blue floral dress with a flounce shoulder.