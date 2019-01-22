English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra & More At Rubaru Roshni Screening!

    By
    |

    After the success of his television show, Satyamev Jayate, Aamir Khan is making a comeback to television with his new film titled Rubaru Roshni which will be aired on Republic Day. Aamir held a screening of the film for his fellow actors from the film fraternity today. The screening was attended by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanya Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunny Leone, Tusshar Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and others. Check out the pictures from the screening!

    Aamir & Kiran Host Rubaru Roshni Screening

    Aamir Khan is making a comeback to the television with his new film Rubaru Roshni. It is produced by both Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao, and will air on January 26th, 2019. Aamir and Kiran posed at the screening of the film on Monday night. While Aamir sported a casual look, Kiran looked lovely in a yellow cotton saree.

    Jacqueline's Lace Drama

    Jacqueline Fernandez arrived for the screening of Rubaru Roshni in a pretty white lacy crop top and a matching skirt.

    Aamir's Dangal Co-Star Sanya Malhotra

    Aamir's Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra was also present at the screening of Aamir's new TV film Rubaru Roshni. Sanya sported a casual look in a black zip up top, a high low denim mini skirt, and black sneakers.

    Parineeti Rocks A Jumpsuit

    Parineeti Chopra attended the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She looked pretty in a black polka dot jumpsuit with a Gucci waist belt.

    Aamir's Kids Junaid & Ira

    Aamir's kids Junaid Khan and Ira Khan were also present for their dad's screening. While Junaid sported a casual look, Ira looked pretty in a strapless orange dress.

    Taapsee Makes Quite An Entrance

    Taapsee Pannu arrived for the screening. She wore a white shirt and grey pants, teaming it with a long black sleeveless cardigan.

    Pankaj Tripathi & His Wife Attend Rubaru Roshni Screening

    Pankaj Tripathi and his wife posed for the cameras at Rubaru Roshni's screening. Pankaj sported a cool look, wearing a navy blue t-shirt, khaki pants and a sage green zip up jacket. His wife Mridula chose an ethnic look, wearing a long printed kurta with white palazzo pants.

    Radhika Madan's Casual Avatar

    Pataakha actress Radhika Madan sported a casual - cool look for the screening. She wore a red cropped hoodie and paired it with ripped jeans and classic white sneakers.

    Sunny Leone Rocks Knee-High Boots

    Sunny Leone was at the screening of Rubaru Roshni. She wore a black and white formal dress and paired it with knee high black boots.

    Tusshar Attends The Screening

    Tusshar Kapoor looked cute at the screening in a grey t-shirt, ripped ankle length jeans, and white sneakers.

    Yami Looks So Pretty!

    Yami Gautam looked really pretty in a blue floral dress with a flounce shoulder.

    Television actors, Hina Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Shivangi Joshi and Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee Parekh also attended the screening.

    MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Poses With Real Life Gully Boys; AbRam Khan Snapped With Mum Gauri Khan

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue