Aamir Khan Reveals Why He Chose Television & Not Netflix For Rubaru Roshni

The Show Will Be Available On Hotstar & Netflix

After its premiere on television, the show will stream on Hotstar. After three months, it will be streamed on Netflix. The Bollywood actor revealed that Netflix wanted to acquire the show, but he chose television.

Why Aamir Chose TV Over Netflix?

The actor told the leading daily, "Netflix was keen to acquire it, but I wanted people across the country to see it first, and then the world. I chose to premiere it on TV due to the wide reach of the medium."

Why Aamir Chose Republic Day To Air The Show?

On why he chose Republic Day to air his show, he said, "It is a national holiday, so everyone can watch it." The show is emotionally stirring and thought-provoking, which will leave viewers with a lump in the throat. Aamir said, "When I saw the film, I cried."

The Show Is Available In 7 Languages!

Aamir says that the film is close to his heart. He added, "We have translated the film into seven different languages. I am looking forward to you all watching the film. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and English along with subtitles on respective Star regional networks."