    Aamir Khan To Host Republic Day Special Show Rubaru Roshni; Watch Promo

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan made the television debut by hosting a talk show on Star Plus titled Satyamev Jayate, which was produced by himself and Kiran Rao. The show came up with three successful season. It focused on sensitive social issues prevalent in India such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, untouchability, alcoholism, domestic violence and the criminalization of politics. The show received highly positive reviews and Aamir Khan was praised by several media organisations for his effort and they described the show as a movement.

    Now, Aamir is making a comeback as he will be seen hosting a Republic Day special show on Star Plus called Rubaru Roshni, which will also be produced by Aamir Khan production.

    The short promo of the show was released recently by the channel in which Aamir Khan is seen talking about freedom. In the video, he says that people have all kinds of freedom - to roam around, to talk and to laugh.

    The actor asks, "Although we have the freedom to expression, are we really free? Sometimes I feel we have locked up ourselves in a jail, and the key of the jail are in our pocket." He then invites the audience to talk about the same on his Republic Day special programme.

    Khud ki qaid se karo khud ko azad. #RubaruRoshni, 26th Jan, Saturday 11am only on StarPlus @_aamirkhan

    It has to be recalled that Rubaru Roshni is the title of a song from his film Rang De Basanti. The film was about a group of college going students who decide to avenge their friend's death. The story runs parallel with Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad's stories.

    The TV show, Rubaru Roshni will be aired on Star Plus and Hotstar on January 26, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
