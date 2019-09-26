Aamna Sharif On Being Compared to Hina Khan: I Haven't Watched The Show

Of late, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines. Recently, the show completed one year and the cast celebrated the occasion on the sets with their co-actors. The actors had also visited Pooja Banerjee's house to celebrate the special occasion. The show also grabbed headlines for replacement of Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika. Aamna Sharif will be playing the role of Komolika. When asked if she is apprehensive about being compared to Hina Khan, she revealed that she hasn't watched the show.

The actress also revealed that she hasn't watched Kasautii and didn't get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But she has heard that Hina was doing a commendable job. She also adds that Urvashi Dholakia, the original Komolika, had played the character many years ago in the first Season in such a way that Komolika became a cult figure.

Aamna said, "I haven't seen the show and so, didn't get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job."

Meanwhile, Aamna will be returning to small screen after a long break. She said that she took the hiatus to 'reinvent' herself. On taking up negative role, she said that the role is challenging. She said that when she was offered the role of Komolika, she instinctively knew that this is what will challenge her the most as an actor.

The actress was quoted by TOI, "I feel there are no black or white characters anymore. They are all grey in their own ways and with so many platforms to explore, the stories have become more about ensembles than about leads. If it's an interesting character and adds value to the story in a large way, no one thinks on those grounds anymore. A 'Devdas' for me is as much about Chandramukhi as it is about Paro, and a 'Padmaavat' is as much about Khilji as its about Padmavati herself."

