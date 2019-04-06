Aashka Goradia On Juhi Parmar’s Near-death Experience: Doctors Gave Juhi Wrong Medicines!

'It Was Traumatic & Juhi Won't Forget It For Longest Time!'

Aashka was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It was traumatic and Juhi Parmar will not forget it for the longest time. She vomited in a very bent position that day, simply because she didn't want her daughter to see it. What followed was a nightmare."

Juhi & Her Daughter Were At Aashka's Place For Dinner

The actress said, "Juhi and her daughter had come over for dinner. They were chilling, when Juhi suddenly felt very uncomfortable and said that she was feeling a bout of indigestion. Due to her excessive bending, the vomit went into her nasal passage and she started choking. We had to rush her to a nearby hospital and we were relieved that she soon got medical assistance. But little did we know what lay in store."

Juhi Was Given Wrong Medicines!

At the hospital, Aashka reveals, "Juhi was administered some wrong medicines. They gave her something that started drying up her nasal passage. This, in turn, gave her more difficulty in breathing. And soo, she was gasping for breath."

Juhi Was Shifted To Other Hospital

"I yelled, but by then a certain amount of damage had already been done. We had no option but to act fast and get her discharged from that hospital. Thankfully, we reached Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the nick of time and my friend was given the right treatment."