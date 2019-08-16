Abhinav Kohli Meets Shweta Tiwari After Getting Bail; Says Will Take Time To Get Back To Normal

Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli reacts on allegations of Palak Tiwari | FilmiBeat

Abhinav Kohli was accused of molesting Shweta Tiwari's daughter (his step-daughter). He was arrested after Shweta had filed a police complaint at the Samta Nagar police station (Kandivali East) on Sunday (August 11). But on August 13, he was granted bail and was asked to deposit a sum of Rs 15,000 against bail. Recently, at the screening of a short film Cheetiyan, Abhinav opened up about his arrest.

When Spotboye questioned Abhinav if he is fine, the actor said that he is recovering. When asked if the event was disturbing, he said that it was indeed very disturbing for him and it is not over yet (as the investigation of the case is still going on).

When asked if he is back to normal life, he told the entertainment portal, "I am back to life for sure but normalcy will take some time, a little bit." Abhinav also revealed that he met Shweta after he was bailed out of jail.

When Abhinav was asked as to what Shweta said when he met her, his mother Poonam Kohli, who had accompanied him to the event, interfered and said that it is a family matter. On the other hand, Abhinav said that he would talk about it later.

For the uninitiated, Abhinav was accused of sexually harassing Shweta's daughter since October 2017. It was said that when Shweta was away, he would abuse Shweta's daughter and even show her obscene pictures. The actor was booked under sections 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC. While Shweta's daughter had opened up on alleged harassment by her step-dad on her Instagram, Shweta is yet to respond.

