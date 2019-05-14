Abhishek Malik Aka Rohan Bids Goodbye To Yeh Hai Mohabbatein;Says Divyanka & Karan Are Lovely People

YHM Spoiler: Rohan Dies In Bomb Blast

According to IWMBuzz, "There will be huge drama with everyone getting to know of the bomb being in it. Raman and Ishita will call for the bomb experts, and will take Rohan to an isolated place. However, they will not be successful in helping Rohan out in time." Rohan will sacrifice his life for Karan, Ishita, Raman and Mani!

Abhishek Says He's Lucky To Be Part Of The Journey

When Abhishek was asked about his exit, he told IE, "Well, all good things come to an end. It was such a beautiful association with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Even after doing lead roles, I was excited to do a cameo in the show. It's one of the most loved serials even now. I really feel lucky to have been part of the journey."

Karan & Divyanka Are Lovely People

When asked whether the presence of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi caused him to worry about his role, Abhishek said, "Not at all. They are the pillars of the show, while all other characters stay around it. Personally, they are lovely people and I actually learned a lot from them. Post the leap, the show has found an interesting flavour with the new generation, but the story continues to be of Ishita and Raman's."

Abhishek Says...

"As I said, it was one of the most fruitful associations I have had in my career. Every actor in the show is amazing and very loving. I will really miss the positivity of the team. Each day was like a party on sets. I have made some longlasting bonds. And while I bid goodbye, I really want to wish the show and the actors more success in the coming days."

Abhishek On His New Show KHKT

The actor will be seen in Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover's new show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. When asked about his new show, he told the leading daily, "It's an interesting role but I can't speak about it at the moment."