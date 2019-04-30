Abhishek Verma Aka Adi On YHM End: The Show Has Made Me; Will Miss Everything Related To The Show!
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular shows on Star Plus. The show revolves around Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel), and their families. Fans love Ishita and Raman's jodi. The show had always topped the TRP chart. But of late, the show has vanished from the TRP chart (although its online ratings are good). The makers tried to introduce new twists by bringing in popular actors, but in vain. They also got Abhishek Verma, who played the role of Adi back on the show (It has to be recalled that they had showed him killed by Ishita).
Unfortunately, nothing changed! It is being said that the show might go off air in June, although there is no official confirmation. The actors of the show, Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani are tight-lipped about the end of the show. When asked they had revealed that they are not sure about the report.
Abhishek Verma On YHM End
Also recently, Krishna Mukherjee, who revealed to a leading daily that the show will be ending in June, said in another interview that her statement was misinterpreted. With reports signalling the show's end, Abhishek Verma, who plays Krishna aka Aliya's husband Adi on the show, has paid tribute to the show that has given him success.
‘YHM Has Made Me What I Am Today’
Abhishek was quoted by BizAsia as saying, "I am attached to the show as it has made me what I am today. I am blessed to be a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein."
Abhishek Adds…
"My track as Adi was ended, that moment I missed the show and set a lot. I don't think any other set has such atmosphere and bond that we have on our set amongst the team."
‘I Will Miss Each & Everything Related To This Show’
Abhishek further added, "I am honoured to be working with such talented artist and learning from them as well. I wish god gives me such a show again with the same cast. I can't pick and tell but I will miss each and everything related to this show. Every moment has been very memorable. I will miss all my co-star."
