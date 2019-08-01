Abigail Pande Goes Topless While Doing Yoga; Says 'N*de Is Normal’

Abigail Promotes Nude Yoga!

Abigail wrote, "My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don't we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah!" - (sic)

Abigail Writes…

"Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it's expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated." - (sic)

#NudeIsNormal

"Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said "Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won't make you feel empowered." Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here's my story what's yours? #nuedisnormal ❤"- (sic)

Abigail’s Mom Praises Her

She got a thumbs up from many celebrities. Even her boyfriend Sanam Johar and mom Kamini Singh appreciated her attempt. Kamini wrote, "PROUD of you MY Abie gail❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"- (sic). To which Abigail replied, "Hehe love you sassy. You are a rockstar 😘😎😘😘😘" - (sic)

BF Sanam Johar & Others Praise Abigail

Sanam Johar: Lovely .. I love this. - (sic)

Aashka Goradia: There you go! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️- (sic)

Pooja Banerjeee: 😍😍😍 - (sic)

Sara Arfeen Khan: Ufffff 👌🏻👌🏻 - (sic)