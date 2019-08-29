Ace Of Space 2: Deepak Injured; Krissann Barretto Gets Asthma Attack; Will They Quit The Show?

Deepak Thakur Rushed To Hospital

As per reports, Deepak dislocated his shoulder. The task was halted after he got injured. Doctors examined him inside the house and he was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Krissann Barretto Suffered An Asthma Attack

Not just Deepak, it seems that Krissann Barrettosuffered an asthma attack as another contestant named Basheer Ali kept throwing water on her face during the task.

Will Deepak & Krissann Quit Ace Of Space 2?

It was said that Krissann might quit the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet. It also has to be seen whether Deepak re-enters the house.

Rohan Mehra On Ace Of Space

Meanwhile, Rohan Mehra, who entered the house along with Chetna Pande to assign a secret task, says that Vikas Gupta's show is tougher than Bigg Boss (It has to be recalled that Rohan had participated in Bigg Boss 10).

‘Ace Of Space Is The Toughest TV Show Right Now’

Rohan and Chetna were in the Ace Of Space 2 house for two-three days. He told Spotboye, "I won't deny the fact that this show is more difficult than Bigg Boss. There is no sunlight whatsoever. In Bigg Boss, we stayed in a luxurious lounge with facilities but here there are hardly 3-4 rooms and those too shrink with each day. You can never know who is staying next to you. I really don't know how these people will survive for 70 days. There is no way of keeping a track of time. I would say it is the toughest television show right now."