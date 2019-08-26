English
    Ace Of Space 2 Full Contestants List: Deepak Thakur, Lucinda Nicholas & Others In Vikas Gupta’s Show

    By
    |

    After the grand success of Ace Of Space 1, the makers are back with the second season. This time, the contestants are divided into two groups - Haves and Have-nots. While Haves will have all the luxuries, the Have-nots will be deprived of it. The contestant, who will survive the show with shrinking walls, no sunlight and no luxuries, will win the title.

    Vikas Gupta will be monitoring, controlling and manipulating the participants. The makers, this time, promise the show to be bigger and better with 'Less Space, More Drama'. The show premiered on MTV on August 24.

    This season will have 18 contestants. Take a look at the full contestants list of MTV's Ace Of Space 2.

    Contestants' Names (Profession/Popularity)

    1. Deepak Thakur (Singer, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant)

    2. Lucinda Nicholas (Australian Model)

    3. Manhar Seth (Poet)

    4. Nasir Khan (Youngest sarpanch of village Bijopur, Haryana)

    5. Renu Bhati (Known for her epic humour and comic timing)

    6. Roshni Misbah (Online Sensation, Hijabi biker)

    7. Akshay Kakkar (Tik Tok star)

    8. Shruti Sinha (Splitsvilla 11 winner)

    9. Salman Zaidi (Boxer from Hyderabad)

    10. Yash Rajput (From Mumbai)

    11. Rohit Singh Rajput (Fashion choreographer, belongs to LGBQ community)

    12. Khushali Vyas (PA India voice-over artist & a cartoon impressionist from Ahmedabad)

    13. Om Kaliraman (Mr. India World Wide, 2013)

    14. Nikita (From South Bombay)

    15. Prakruti Mishra (Actress)

    16. Rashmi Jha (Actress)

    17. Baseer Ali (Model and MTV India's Roadies Rising & Splitsvilla 10 Contestant)

    18. Krissann Barretto (TV actress)

