      Actress Soni Razdan Believes That The Institution Of Marriage Is Crumbling

      Veteran Actress Soni Razdan has always sought out interesting work that provides her with an opportunity to portray fleshed out characters. Soni, who will be seen in a cameo role in Hotstar series Out of Love that deals with the subject of infidelity. The actress while promoting her new show opened up and shared her views on the subjects of marriage and infidelity. ''Out of Love'' is a show that looks at the subject of infidelity and how that affects the bonds between people. Today, with women becoming more economically independent, the institution of marriage seems to be crumbling. I am not advocating infidelity, just looking at it very objectively," Razdan said.

      She further elaborated and stated that "There is nothing great about cheating on someone but it seems to be happening all the time so perhaps it's the institution of marriage itself that's not working. While marriage served a purpose 100 years ago; that purpose may not be the same now. Women are not so easily taken for granted today. Having said that, there is no reason for people to not get married. Everything is workable if there is a sense of equilibrium in whatever it is that you choose to do."

      The five-part drama series, "Out of Love" is a gripping portrait of a marriage that is poisoned by infidelity, lies, and heartbreak. Soni will be seen essaying the role of Purab's mother in the series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan. Out of Love also features Rasika Dugal and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on Hotstar VIP on November 22, 2019.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
