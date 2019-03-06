Aditi Govitrikar’s Sister Arzoo Claims Husband Tortured Her Mentally & Physically; Files A Complaint

Model and Bollywood actress Aditi Govitrikar's sister, Arzoo Govitrikar, who was last seen in Naagin 2, has accused her husband businessman Siddharth Sabharwal of assaulting her in an alcohol-fuelled rage. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Arzoo has filed a complaint at Worli Police Station and submitted CCTV footage as proof. Apparently, the actress has moved out of her house a few weeks after a brutal attack. The report suggests that on February 15, the actress had an argument with her husband over his alcohol consumption after which he dragged her inside the bathroom around 4 am.

Arzoo adds that Siddharth not only hit her viciously, but also threatened to kill her entire family. On February 22, the couple had another argument after which Siddharth spat on her face and when she protested, he repeated the act.

Arzoo's sister Aditi and their common friend Ashish Chaudhary, who were at Worli Police Station alleged that Siddharth had taken in his custody the couple's five-year-old son.

But Siddharth has something else to say! He told the leading daily that the complaint was nothing but drama! When asked about the CCTV footage in which he was seen slapping Arzoo, he said, "It was she who asked me to slap her saying she was rehearsing for a crime show. I will respond to these allegations at the right forum."

