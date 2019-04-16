BIG FIGHT On The Voice Sets! Adnan Sami Walks Out Of The Show Because Of Armaan Malik?

Armaan & Adnan Never Got Along!

According to Spotboye report, Armaan and Adnan had a major showdown on the sets of the show. The reports even suggested that the two never got along on this Star Plus show which was well-hidden by their PR team.

Big Fight Between Adnan & Armaan

As per the report, Armaan did not go to set directly and asked show's team whether Adnan had arrived on sets. When he got to know that Adnan hadn't reached the sets he insisted that he would start only when Adnan arrived.

Adnan Stormed Out Of The Sets

When the team called him back saying Adnan had not only arrived but had started shooting, Armaan took his own time to reach the sets. When Armaan reached the sets the two broke into a war of words, which resulted in Adnan storming out of the sets and locking himself in his vanity van.

Shooting Resumed After 2 Hours!

The shooting was stalled for a while. It is also said that the team shot major part of the show without Adnan as the singer refused to step out of vanity van and the team members couldn't wait longer. However, the whole fiasco ended after two hours as Adnan turned up on the sets. The singers obviously didn't hug each other to make up and went professional way to complete the shoot.

Armaan Rubbishes The Report

When Pinkvilla contacted Armaan to know his side of the story, he laughed it off calling the report rubbish. The singer also didn't want to comment much as he didn't want to give weight to the report which is not true.